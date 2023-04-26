BREAKING: Brian Kelleher out of UFC Vegas 72 fight, fighter steps in on short notice

Regrettably, there has been an unfortunate development regarding the highly-anticipated UFC Vegas 72 Fight Night event slated to unfold at the UFC Apex center in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 29th.

It has come to light that the up-and-coming UFC bantamweight contender Brian Kelleher will be unable to participate in his scheduled bout against Journey Newson.

However, amidst this setback, the combat sports community has received a glimmer of hope in the form of Marcus McGhee. The tenacious fighter has valiantly stepped up to the plate on short notice. In a display of his remarkable athleticism, 'The Maniac' has agreed to battle Newson in a high-stakes 140-pound catchweight bout.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 BREAKING



Brian Kelleher is out of his fight against Journey Newson this Saturday at BREAKINGBrian Kelleher is out of his fight against Journey Newson this Saturday at #UFCVegas72 . Marcus McGhee steps in on short notice to fight Journey Newson. Fight gonna be at a 140lbs catchweight. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨Brian Kelleher is out of his fight against Journey Newson this Saturday at #UFCVegas72. Marcus McGhee steps in on short notice to fight Journey Newson. Fight gonna be at a 140lbs catchweight. https://t.co/b15QDYEbBx

It seems as though a series of wretched circumstances have plagued the upcoming UFC Vegas 72 event, leaving fight fans disheartened. The first highly-anticipated main-event lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Arman Tsarukyan has been derailed due to Moicano's withdrawal from the event.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist



per Renato Moicano is OUT of his main event fight vs Arman Tsarukyan on April 29th.per @mma_kings Renato Moicano is OUT of his main event fight vs Arman Tsarukyan on April 29th. per @mma_kings https://t.co/lCR4yu0FR7

Adding to the dismay, another lightweight matchup pitting Pete Rodriguez against Natan Levy has been unceremoniously scrapped from the event lineup. Reports suggest that Rodriguez may be the party responsible for the withdrawal, but no concrete reasoning has been provided for this sudden change of events.

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon will now headline as the main event for UFC Vegas 72

In a surprising turn of events, bantamweights Song Yadong and Ricky Simon have been promoted to the main event of UFC Vegas 72, which is set to take place on April 29th. The two fighters were initially scheduled for a clash at UFC Vegas 71, but their bout was postponed and relocated due to unforeseen circumstances.

UFC @ufc



and BREAKING: We have a bantamweight barn burner stepping into the main event spotlight next Saturday, April 29th! @SongYadongLFG and @RickySimonUFC go head-to-head for #UFCVegas72 BREAKING: We have a bantamweight barn burner stepping into the main event spotlight next Saturday, April 29th! 🔥@SongYadongLFG and @RickySimonUFC go head-to-head for #UFCVegas72! https://t.co/yY2VW4DMxP

The announcement came after Renato Moicano suffered an injury, forcing him to withdraw from his scheduled headliner against Arman Tsarukyan. Consequently, Tsarukyan was also removed from the event entirely. However, 'Kung Fu Kid' and Simon were handed a golden opportunity to showcase their skills in the main event, with their fight now scheduled for five rounds.

This will be Song's second consecutive headliner, having previously gone toe-to-toe with Cory Sandhagen last September. The rising Chinese star will be eager to add another impressive win to his resume and cement his status as a top contender in the bantamweight division.

Meanwhile, Simon will attempt to continue his five-fight winning streak, which is the most he's had since joining the UFC. The American fighter will undoubtedly be a formidable challenge for Song, and their main event matchup promises to be an exciting and closely contested battle.

Poll : 0 votes