BREAKING: Huge UFC main event canceled after fighter injury

Due to an unfortunate injury, Renato Moicano has withdrawn from his lightweight bout with Arman Tsarukyan scheduled for April 29th at UFC Fight Night 223. As a result, the promotion is currently seeking a new headliner for the event, and they are actively searching for a suitable replacement to fill the void left by Moicano's absence.

Moicano has withdrawn from the UFC Fight Night 223 main event against 'Ahalkalakets', who were initially set to take place at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. The announcement came as a major disappointment to fight enthusiasts, as the headliner event was much-anticipated, and the fighters had been preparing extensively for it.

The premiere combat sports organization is yet to confirm if Arman Tsarukyan will remain on the fight card with a new opponent or if they plan to bring in a completely new main event. The situation is still unclear, and fight fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement from the organization.

Tsarukyan's manager Daniel Rubenstein from Ruby Sports & Entertainment has expressed doubt about the possibility of finding a replacement fighter in time.

Everything to know about UFC Fight Night 223

UFC Fight Night 223 is one of the most highly anticipated events on the fight calendar, scheduled to take place on April 29, 2023, at the prestigious Apex facility.

The event was initially slated to be headlined by a lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano, two of the most promising fighters in the sport. Unfortunately, Moicano has pulled out of the event due to an injury, leaving the main event slot vacant and fans disappointed.

The co-main event for the night is billed to be a middleweight clash between Caio Borralho vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk. Both fighters are known for their raw power and technical prowess.

The rest of the fight card is equally stacked, with several other exciting matchups set to take place throughout the evening. Fans can expect to see some of the best fighters in the world compete in what promises to be a night of unforgettable action.

For those tuning in from home, the UFC Fight Night 223 event will kick off with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT, which can be watched on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, which can be streamed on ESPN and ESPN+.

