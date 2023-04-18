A significant bantamweight fight has been moved to and raised to main event status for the UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 29.

UFC Vegas 71 was supposed to feature a bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon, but the bout has now been moved to UFC Vegas 72.

The organization made the change public on Monday after Renato Moicano was forced to withdraw from his fight against Arman Tsarukyan due to an injury. The fight was originally scheduled to serve as the main event, but now Song and Simon will take over the duties of headlining the card.

BREAKING: We have a bantamweight barn burner stepping into the main event spotlight next Saturday, April 29th! @SongYadongLFG and @RickySimonUFC go head-to-head for #UFCVegas72

This will be Song's second consecutive main event. In September last year, he fought Cory Sandhagen and lost the fight via doctor's stoppage in the fourth round. Song was on a three-fight win streak before the loss.

Simon, meanwhile, hopes to continue riding the wave of his longest winning run since joining the organization, which currently stands at five bouts unbeaten. Throughout that streak, Simon has defeated some serious competitors, including Ray Borg and Raphael Assuncao.

Take a look at the updated card:

Ricky Simon vs. Song Yadong

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio

Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Ange Loosa vs. Josh Quinlan

Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger

Why did Renato Moicano pull out of the UFC Fight Night event on April 29?

At UFC Vegas 72, Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano were scheduled to fight in a five-round lightweight clash for the main event, but the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from the event due to an injury. A knee injury was cited as the reason for Moicano's withdrawal.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Renato Moicano is out from his UFC main event against Arman Tsarukyan on April 29 due to an undisclosed injury, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN , following an initial report by MMA Junkie. Renato Moicano is out from his UFC main event against Arman Tsarukyan on April 29 due to an undisclosed injury, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN, following an initial report by MMA Junkie. https://t.co/L8g7JHZgQQ

After his viral "Moicano wants money" post-fight promo following his submission victory over Brad Riddell at UFC 281 in November, Moicano was looking to add another memorable performance to his resume. The former featherweight is now 4-2 in the lightweight division.

With six victories in his last seven bouts, Tsarukyan is one of the fastest-rising stars in the lightweight division. In his most recent fight, which took place in December last year, he earned a unanimous decision victory over Damir Ismagulov, handing Ismagulov only his second loss in 26 professional bouts.

