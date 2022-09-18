"Basically couldn’t see anything after the cut" - Song Yadong releases statement after UFC Vegas 60 loss to Cory Sandhagen

Song Yadong suffered a horrific cut above his left eye early in his fight against Cory Sandhagen on Saturday. The gash only got worse as time passed, resulting in a doctor’s stoppage after the fourth round of their UFC Vegas 60 headliner.

In the aftermath of the defeat, 'The Kung Fu Kid' released a statement on Twitter stating that he is unable to see anything after sustaining the cut. Song also gave props to his rival and vowed to return soon:

"So basically couldn’t see anything after the cut. Props to @corysandhagen land that elbow. It wasn’t my night but a good fight. I will be back soon. @ufc #UFCVegas60"

Song Yadong @SongYadongLFG #UFCVegas60 So basically couldn’t see anything after the cut. Props to @corysandhagen land that elbow. It wasn’t my night but a good fight. I will be back soon. @ufc So basically couldn’t see anything after the cut. Props to @corysandhagen land that elbow. It wasn’t my night but a good fight. I will be back soon. @ufc #UFCVegas60

The nasty cut was courtesy of a brutal elbow landed by 'The Sandman' in the first round that split open the Chinese fighter through his left eyebrow.

As the blood started to pour into his eyes, Song complained that he wasn't able to see any more. As a result, the ringside physician prevented him from entering the final frame of their five-round main event.

Cory Sandhagen wanted to go 25 minutes against Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60

Cory Sandhagen snapped a two-fight losing skid with his latest performance against Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60. However, 'The Sandman' stated during the post-fight octagon interview that he wanted the fight to go all five rounds and see whether he was actually winning the bout on the judges' scorecards.

"I hate that it ended that way. I think that he deserved a fifth round. I wanted to see the fifth round. I wanted to see the scorecards to see if I was winning or not but that’s what I care about, man, is winning. I won."

Watch Cory Sandhagen's post-fight octagon interview below:

According to the official scorecards for the bout, two judges had the fight tied at 38-38 up until the fourth round. The third judge had Sandhagen ahead at 39-37.

Now that Cory Sandhagen has got back into the win column, he plans to make his way back into title contention. During his octagon interview, he also stated that hopes to take on a top-ranked fighter in his next bout while naming Chito Vera and Merab Dvalishvili as the two potential opponents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far