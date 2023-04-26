Up-and-coming bantamweight contender Brian Kelleher expressed his deep disappointment and regret at being forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Journey Newson at the UFC Vegas 72 Fight Night event.

In his first public statement since the news broke, Kelleher revealed that it was the UFC that had advised him to pull out of the fight, citing unspecified reasons.

Despite his unwavering dedication and commitment to his craft, 'Boom' found himself in a difficult predicament that ultimately led to his unfortunate withdrawal from the event. It was a decision that left him feeling dejected and frustrated, as he had been looking forward to putting on a show for his fans and showcasing his skills in the octagon.

The 135-pounder took to Twitter to give an update on the situation and remarked:

"Before you say some shit I will release a statement sometime in the near future. Out of my control. The ufc advised this and will not allow me to fight. More details to come… very unfortunate news."

Check out Brian Kelleher's tweet below:

In a remarkable turn of events, Marcus McGhee has stepped up to replace Brian Kelleher for his bout against Journey Newson. McGhee's inclusion in the fight card is especially noteworthy given the short notice of the announcement. After Kelleher's withdrawal, 'The Maniac' will face off against Newson in a 140lbs catchweight bout

When Brian Kelleher claimed himself as ''the best rapper in MMA"

Brian Kelleher has a multitude of talents that extend beyond the world of mixed martial arts. In addition to his remarkable fighting skills, Kelleher is also a gifted rapper and frequently shares his freestyle rap performances on social media. Kelleher wowed his fans with his incredible flow and lyrical prowess, cementing his status as a truly multifaceted athlete.

With his impressive ability to craft rhymes and spit bars, 'Boom' has proclaimed himself the best rapper in the MMA world, drawing comparisons to some of the biggest names in the music industry. His sharp wit and effortless style make him a force to be reckoned with on the mic, and his fans eagerly await each new performance with bated breath.

The New York native stated:

"Verse of the day , best rapper in MMA."

