In what's been an encore of premier level martial arts extravaganza over the past few months, the UFC is coming back this Saturday with UFC Vegas 8 which will take place inside the promotion’s Apex facility.

The main event of UFC Vegas 8 will see light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Aleksander Rakic square off in a bid to bounce back from most recent losses against Glover Teixeira and Volkan Oezdemir respectively.

Now that former champ Jon Jones has vacated the light heavyweight title, the matchup between Anthony Smith and Aleksander Rakic might have serious implications in the title picture.

Former title challenger Anthony Smith remains confident that a win against Rakic will certainly go a long way in re-establishing title hopes for him. Anthony Smith further stated that if he wins this weekend, a lot of interesting matchups will be on the table.

“I think we’re gonna have a big opportunity coming our way afterwards,” Smith told MMA on Sirius XM. “The division kind of…it’s opened up, obviously, a lot. There’s a lot of interesting matchups that we’re going to be talking about.”

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 8, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will look to bounce back from a dismal run of three straight losses in a short-notice contest against Neil Magny.

See the full weigh-in results for this exciting looking card below (via MMA Junkie):

***Refresh for updates***

Main Card | 9:00pm ET on ESPN+

Anthony Smith () vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205.5)

Robbie Lawler () vs. Neil Magny ()

Alexa Grasso (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Ricardo Lamas (145)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Advertisement

Main Card | 6:00pm ET on ESPN+