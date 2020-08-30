The co-main event of tonight's UFC Vegas 8 featured the return of former UFC Welterweight Champion, Robbie Lawler, who made his return to the Octagon against Neil Magny in a much-awaited welterweight clash.

Heading into the fight, Robbie Lawler had suffered three losses, most notably against the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington and the now-retired Ben Askren, who also defeated Ruthless in his UFC debut.

Neil Magny, on the other hand, headed into the fight with a win over Anthony Rocco Martin from UFC 250 and was the favorite to walk out with the win

Neil Magny beats Robbie Lawler at UFC Vegas 8

The welterweight co-main event between Neil Magny and Robbie Lawler had a lot of hype around it, mostly due to the fact that this was the Octagon return of The Ruthless One and fans were expecting another classic 'War Robbie' performance from the former UFC Welterweight Champion.

However, that wasn't the case to be, as Neil Magny started-off the fight by implementing his clinical grappling skills and finished-off round #1 in a dominant manner, as he barely let Lawler get any offense on him.

Nevertheless, as the fight resumed in round #2, Magny continued with his wrestling skills and almost didn't let Lawler get any sort of advantage over the former. The round concluded with Neil Magny landing some solid punches, as Lawler struggled to land any sort of big shots of his own.

The final round was rather based more on striking, as the ref decided to reset the pair on feet after Magny took the fight to the ground. With Lawler's back against the fence, Neil Magny landed a few precise knees in the clinch. The fight ended with Lawler struggling to connect with his shots and Magny being the dominant of the two. As expected, Neil Magny swept Robbie Lawler aside with the UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).