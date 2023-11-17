UFC Vegas 82: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig weigh-in: Find out the official weights of headliners here

UFC middleweights Brendan Allen and Paul Craig are set to headline the upcoming UFC Vegas 82. The Fight Night event will take place on November 18 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The official weigh-ins for the event were hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Craig was the first fighter to weigh in, registering at 186 pounds. Subsequently, Allen followed suit, also hitting the 186-pound limit, which is the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight bout.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 82, Michael Morales and Jake Matthews are set for a welterweight bout. Morales weighed in at 171 pounds, while Matthews recorded a weight of 170.5 pounds, making their bout official.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 82: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig weigh-in

Main Card

Brendan Allen (186 lbs) vs. Paul Craig (186 lbs): middleweight bout

Michael Morales (171 lbs) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Chase Hooper (155.5 lbs) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5 lbs): lightweight bout

Payton Talbott (136 lbs) vs. Nick Aguirre (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Luana Pinheiro (115.5 lbs) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5 lbs): strawweight bout

Uros Medic (171 lbs) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (170 lbs): welterweight bout

Preliminary Card

Jonathan Pearce (145.5 lbs) vs. Joanderson Brito (145 lbs): featherweight bout

Chad Anheliger (134.5 lbs) vs. Jose Johnson (136 lbs): bantamweight bout

Christian Leroy Duncan (186 lbs) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186 lbs): middleweight bout

Mick Parkin (262.5 lbs) vs. Caio Machado (250 lbs): heavyweight bout

Jeka Saragih (146 lbs) vs. Lucas Alexander* (148 lbs): featherweight bout

Lucie Pudilova (135.5 lbs) vs. Ailin Perez** (136.5 lbs): Women's bantamweight bout

Trey Ogden (155.5 lbs) vs. Nikolas Motta (155 lbs): lightweight bout

Charles Johnson (125 lbs) vs. Rafael Estevam*** (128 lbs): flyweight bout

*Alexander exceeded the featherweight limit of 146 pounds.

**Perez exceeded the women's bantamweight limit of 136 pounds.

***Estevam exceeded the flyweight limit of 126 pounds.