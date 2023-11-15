UFC Vegas 82 commentators: Broadcasters on-air for Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig headliner

The UFC Vegas 82 commentators have been made official for this Saturday's broadcast from the Apex in Las Vegas, which will mark the final event at the UFC Apex for 2023 as they will be hosting events in other venues for the remainder of the year.

The event follows a thrilling pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden this past weekend and will feature a different trio calling the action. According to MMA Junkie, Brendan Fitzgerald will be handling the play-by-play for UFC Vegas 82, while veteran lightweight Paul Felder and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will be providing the color commentary for the event.

UFC Vegas 82 commentators will be joined on the broadcast team by veteran octagon announcer Joe Martinez and Megan Olivi, who resumes her role as the lead correspondent for the event. The event will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig.

Paul Craig will attempt to build off his middleweight debut and extend his winning streak to two consecutive wins as he looks to ascend the rankings in his new weight-division. Brendan Allen, on the other hand, is currently riding an impressive 5-fight winning streak, with 4 of his wins coming via submission.

Official UFC poster for Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Fan-favorite Joe Rogan won't be working on the broadcast team for this UFC Vegas 82 as he only works on domestic pay-per-view events. The longtime UFC commentator and JRE host will be back at the commentary table next month at UFC 296, which will be the promotion's final pay-per-view event of the year.

It will be interesting to see whether the promotion will scale back from the number of Fight Night events at the Apex in 2024 as there is a strong demand for UFC events in other markets, especially following the global pandemic.