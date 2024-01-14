UFC Vegas 84 fighter gives bizarre "alter-ego" explanation for nearly four-minute long walkout 

UFC Vegas 84 fighter has given a bizarre reason for a nearly four-minute-long walkout.

Jean Silva made his UFC debut last night at UFC Vegas 84 against Westin Wilson. He entered the octagon as a near -1000 favorite and was the biggest favorite on the card. As far as his fight goes, the debutant knocked down Wilson with his first big punch that landed. Silva then followed up with exquisite striking and secured a finish just 4:12 minutes into the very first round.

While Silva caught a lot of eyeballs with his impressive UFC debut, there was something else that stood out as well. The Brazilian fighter made a rather slow entrance to the octagon and took nearly four minutes for his walkout.

Upon being asked about it during the post-fight press conference, Silva said:

"I'm going to apologize for not knowing how to answer the question. I've said this before, it's another person. It's someone else. I've given a name to my alter-ego that's why 'Lord Assasin' came about."

Catch his comments below:

Expand Tweet

UFC Vegas 84: Full card results

The UFC Vegas 84 card was headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker. The two first locked horns inside the octagon back in October last year with the bout ending as a no-contest. That said, let's take a look at the full card results below:

Main Card

Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeated Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Brunno Ferreira defeated Phil Hawes via knockout (4:55, RD 1)

Mario Bautista defeated Ricky Simon vis unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

Jim Miller defeated Gabriel Benitez via submission (3:25, RD 3)

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Johnny Walker via knockout (2:42, RD 2)

Expand Tweet

Prelims

Farid Basharat defeated Taylor Lapilus via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Marcus McGhee defeated Gaston Bolanos via knockout (3:29, Rd 2)

Preston Parsons defeated Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)