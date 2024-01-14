UFC Vegas 84: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker: Full video highlights

Light heavyweight contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker locked horns in a five-round main event at UFC Vegas 84. The event was held on Jan. 13 and the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada served as the host.

Both fighters were on impressive runs before their clash on Jan. 13. Ankalaev was riding an 11-fight undefeated streak that included wins over names like Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, Volkan Oezdemir, Nikita Krylov and Ion Cutelaba.

Walker, on the other hand, was undefeated in his four UFC outings and had scored wins over Smith, Cutelaba and Paul Craig.

The light heavyweight main event was a rematch as their first fight ended on a controversial note. Ankalaev and the Brazilian first shared the octagon at UFC 294, which took place in Abu Dhabi in October 2023. In the opening round of the fight, the Dagestani accidentally hit his opponent with an illegal knee which resulted in the referee stepping in to intervene. Walker was unable to continue and thus, the bout was declared a no-contest.

Walker was all smiles when he arrived at the venue for the fight whereas Ankalaev donned a serious look as he stepped out of the car and made his walk to the UFC Apex Facility.

Both athletes were seen doing warm-up workouts before their main event clash.

The two light heavyweights traded several kicks at the beginning of the fight.

Ankalaev came out aggressive in the second round and went on to knock Walker out. This marked the Dagestani's first UFC victory since July 2022.

Ankalaev then did his post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping where he expressed his wish to compete for the light heavyweight throne in his next UFC outing.

