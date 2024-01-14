UFC Vegas 84: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker Live round-by-round updates

The main event at UFC FIGHT NIGHT 234 features the electrifying light heavyweight matchup between the former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev and the No.7 ranked Johnny Walker.

The pair’s original meeting at UFC 294 was ruled a No-Contest after an illegal knee strike from the Dagestani forced the referee to stop the fight.

Ankalaev holds a record of 17-1-1 with one NC and currently sits at the No.3 spot on the light heavyweight ladder. The 31-year-old is widely regarded as one of the finest talents at 205 pounds and holds wins against former title challengers Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

Walker has clawed his way to the top of the division after a string of setbacks in recent years. He has been unbeaten in his last four outings, and a win against the former title challenger is sure to solidify the Brazilian’s claim for a title shot. Walker notably holds a win over Paul Craig, who is the only man to have beaten Ankalaev in his professional career.

UFC Vegas 84: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Round: 1

Johnny Walker starts the fight aggressively, trying to walk his opponent down. The Brazilian is stringing in a few unorthodox moves with question mark and axe kicks, trying to signal his opponent that he is not intimidated by him. Magomed Ankalaev is yet to mount a meaningful offense in the fight. The Russian seems to be looking for a counter.

The Brazilian is expanding a lot of energy in the opening round, leaving one to wonder if it'll affect his gas tank in the later rounds. A low kick forces the referee to momentarily halt the fight.

As the fight continues, Ankalaev seems to be trying to go on the offensive, but Walker circles away from his opponent.

Round 2:

Ankalaev lands a solid leg kick as the second-round action unfolds. Both fighters are landing leg kicks, and the wear and tear is starting to show up on Walker's left calf.

At the halfway point of the round, the Russian catches his opponent on the counter with a right hook, putting him down on the canvas. He then wraps up the show with an uppercut, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Official Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Johnny Walker via KO (2:42 of Round 2)

