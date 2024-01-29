UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs. Imamov - Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

The UFC returns to action this weekend with UFC Vegas 85 on Feb. 3, 2024, at the traditional Fight Night venue, the UFC Apex facility.

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imamov will be headlined by ranked middleweights Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov. The main card is set to begin at 7 pm Eastern Time or 12 am United Kingdom time on Feb. 4. Indian fans can tune into the event for the main card at 5:30 am on Feb. 4.

The main event walkout for the showdown at middleweight will potentially take place at 10 pm Eastern Time or 3 am United Kingdom time on Feb. 4. Similarly, Indian fans can catch the headliners walking out to the octagon at 8:30 am on Sunday.

The preliminary card will start three hours prior to the main card.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 85 will feature two ranked lightweights looking to break into the top 10 of the division. No.13 ranked contender Renato Moicano will return to action after a whole year and take on No.15 ranked Drew Dober, who closed out his last year with a strong win against Rick Glenn.

Welterweights Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov will also have a go at each other on the main card. A second middleweight fight between Aliaskhab Khizriev and Makhmud Muradov will also take place on the night.

Viviane Araujo and Natalia Silva will represent the women's flyweight division in an all-Brazilian affair.

UFC Vegas 85: Previewing the main event between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov

Roman Dolidze is currently ranked No.8 in the middleweight division, three positions above Nassourdine Imavov at No.11. Both fighters were winless last year. They will look to start off their year with a strong result at UFC Vegas 85 against a formidable opponent.

Despite his lower ranking, Imavov has taken on the likes of former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. He is also the more experienced fighter of the two and will aim to leverage it against Dolidze.

Dolidze was on a four-fight win streak prior to his loss against former challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 in March last year. A return to winning ways could be the start of a momentous run that leads him into the top five of the middleweight division and potentially a part of the title picture.