UFC Vegas 85: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov weigh-in results - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

UFC middleweights Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov are set to go head-to-head in the main event of UFC Vegas 85. The Fight Night event will take place on Feb. 3 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The official weigh-ins for the event took place on Friday, Feb. 2, at the UFC Apex. Dolidze was the first fighter to tip the scales, registering at 186 pounds, while Imavov hit the championship weight precisely at 185 pounds.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 85, Renato Moicano and Drew Dober will face off in a lightweight matchup. Moicano weighed in at 156 pounds, matching Dober's weight of 156 pounds, making their bout official.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 85: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov weigh-in

Main Card

Roman Dolidze (186 lbs) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185 lbs): middleweight bout

Renato Moicano (156 lbs) vs. Drew Dober (156 lbs): lightweight bout

Randy Brown (171 lbs) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171 lbs): welterweight bout

Viviane Araujo (126 lbs) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5 lbs): women’s flyweight bout

Aliaskhab Khizriev (186 lbs) vs. Makhmud Muradov (185.5 lbs): middleweight bout

Gilbert Urbina (171 lbs) vs. Charles Radtke (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Preliminary Card

Molly McCann (116 lbs) vs. Diana Belbita (116 lbs): strawweight bout

Azat Maksum (126 lbs) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5 lbs): flyweight bout

Themba Gorimbo (170.5 lbs) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

JeongYeong Lee (146 lbs) vs. Blake Bilder (144.5 lbs): featherweight bout

Luana Carolina (129 lbs)* vs. Julija Stoliarenko (126 lbs): women's flyweight bout

Landon Quinones (155.5 lbs) vs. MarQuel Mederos (155.5 lbs): lightweight bout

Thomas Petersen (261.5 lbs) vs. Jamal Pogues (265.5 lbs): heavyweight bout

*Luana Carolina exceeded the flyweight limit by three pounds.