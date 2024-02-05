UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs. Pyfer - Full fight card details: Start time, venue, how to watch and more 

Middleweights Joe Pyfer and Jack Hermansson will headline UFC Vegas 86 on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The main card for the event is expected to start at 7 PM ET (1 AM BST) and the prelims bouts will begin at 4 PM ET (10 PM BST).

For fight fans in the US and Canada, the event can be streamed on ESPN+. Additionally, the event can be streamed globally on UFC Fight Pass. MMA fans in the UK can catch the main card for the bout on BT Sports.

While regular tickets for the fight card are currently unavailable per the promotion's official website, the VIP experience is available for $2,995 per person. The VIP experience includes three second-row tickets, in addition to all included hospitality and octagon experience.

The full fight card details for the event are given below:

Main card:

Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Robert Bryczek vs. Albert Duraev (middleweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers (lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Prelims:

Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Damir Hadzovic vs. Bolaji Oki (lightweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil (women's strawweight)

Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio (light heavyweight)

Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells (welterweight)

Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov (light heavyweight)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Hyder Amil (featherweight)

Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng (bantamweight)

Joe Pyfer gives bold prediction for UFC Vegas 86

Dana White's Contender Series breakout star, Joe Pyfer, has dominated his UFC career till now, and the 27-year-old is bustling with confidence going into his latest test against MMA veteran Jack Hermansson.

Pyfer is undeterred by his vastly more experienced opponent and believes he'll make light work of the perennial contender at UFC Vegas 86. During a recent interview with Karyn Bryant, 'Bodybagz' proclaimed:

"I've done my research, I've watched film, I know who he is, I know what he does... I can take his spot [in the rankings], I will take his spot... Jack is the toughest fight that I've ever had in my MMA career, and he has the potential to make it that, but with everything in my being... I believe that this is going to be my toughest fight that I made look easy."

Catch Joe Pyfer's prediction for UFC Vegas 86 below (9:31):