UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs. Pyfer - What time is the prelims?

UFC middleweights Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer are slated to go head-to-head in the main event of UFC Vegas 86. The Fight Night event is set to take place tonight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The early prelims for UFC Vegas 86 are scheduled to begin at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on Saturday, Feb. 10, in the United States, corresponding to a 9 PM GMT start in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main card is anticipated to start around 7 PM ET/4 PM PT in the U.S., which translates to a 12 AM GMT start on Sunday, Feb. 11, in the U.K.

Hermansson is returning to the octagon following a second-round TKO loss to Roman Dolidze in December 2022. Before this defeat, 'The Joker' secured a unanimous decision victory against Chris Curtis. However, the 35-year-old Swede has experienced a series of wins and losses in his recent UFC matches, resulting in a 4-4 record in his last eight fights. He boasts a 23-8 professional record.

On the other hand, Pyfer is fresh off a second-round submission win over Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 80 last October. 'Bodybagz' has established himself with a four-fight win streak, which notably features two first-round knockouts against Gerald Meerschaert and Alen Amedovski.

Pyfer earned his UFC spot with an impressive second-round finish of Osman Diaz on 'Dana White's Contender Series' in July 2022. The 27-year-old American holds a 12-2 career record.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 86, Dan Ige will take on Andre Fili in a featherweight bout. '50K' is eager to recover from a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell in September 2023, which put an end to his two-fight win streak against Damon Jackson and Nate Landwehr.

Meanwhile, Fili took the opportunity to step in as a replacement for Lerone Murphy, who pulled out of the bout last month due to an undisclosed injury. 'Touchy' is making his return to the octagon after securing a first-round TKO victory over Lucas Almeida at UFC 296 last December.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs. Pyfer weigh-in

Main Card

Jack Hermansson (185 lbs) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5 lbs)

Dan Ige (146 lbs) vs. Andre Fili (146 lbs)

Robert Bryczek (185.5 lbs) vs. Ihor Potieria* (187.5 lbs)

Brad Tavares (186 lbs) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186 lbs)

Michael Johnson (156 lbs) vs. Darrius Flowers (156 lbs)

Rodolfo Vieira (185.5 lbs) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186 lbs)

Preliminary Card

Trevin Giles (171 lbs) vs. Carlos Prates (171 lbs)

Bolaji Oki (156 lbs) vs. Timothy Cuamba (155 lbs)

Loma Lookboonmee (115.5 lbs) vs. Bruna Brasil (115.5 lbs)

Devin Clark (204.5 lbs) vs. Marcin Prachnio (204.5 lbs)

Max Griffin (170.5 lbs) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171 lbs)

Zac Pauga (206 lbs) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205.5 lbs)

Fernie Garcia (146 lbs) vs. Hyder Amil (145.5 lbs)

Daniel Marcos (136 lbs) vs. Aoriqileng (136 lbs)

*Potieria exceeded the middleweight limit by one and a half pounds.