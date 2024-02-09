UFC Vegas 86 payouts: Here's how much Jack Hermansson, Joe Pyfer, and others are making from the event

UFC Vegas 86, or UFC Fight Night 236, is set to take place on Feb 10. 2024 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event features a middleweight matchup between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer, and the co-main is a featherweight bout pitting Dan Ige against Andre Fili.

'The Joker' is ranked No.11 in the 185-pound division and is expected to be the toughest test of Pyfer's career so far. Despite the Swedish-born fighter being 3-3 in his last six outings, he is still the first top-ranked opponent the American will have faced.

Ige vs. Fili is also expected to deliver as both men regularly leave it all in the cage, and each is vying to build a rich vein of form. Both '50k' and 'Touchy' hold two wins in their last three appearances.

Heading into the card this weekend, the main card fighters are also expected to take home a fairly decent purse for their efforts.

Per MMASalaries.com, Hermansson signed a bumper new deal in 2022, which reportedly raised his base salary from $75,000 to $90,000. Including sponsorships, the 35-year-old is expected to take home over $100,000 at UFC Vegas 86.

Pyfer, who signed his UFC contract in 2022, is still believed to be on the base salary of $12,000 to show and $12,000 win.

Ige also appears to be on a similar deal to Hermansson, last time out taking home $90,000 when he faced Bryce Mitchell. For Fili, he is expected to earn $55,000 for facing Ige, which would include another $55,000 win bonus, potentially taking his earnings to $110,000 on the night.

Jack Hermansson outlines gameplan against Joe Pyfer at UFC Vegas 86

Jack Hermansson recently laid out his strategy and preparations for his UFC Vegas 86 main event bout against Joe Pyfer.

Pyfer has won all three of his UFC bouts so far, finishing each opponent he has faced. He has also earned two performance bonuses for his efforts.

Speaking in a recent interview with Middle Easy about the fight, the Norwegian-Swede is expecting Pyfer to be dangerous in the stand-up but also believes he has devised a gameplan to neutralize the risk. He said:

''I see me as a more of a volume puncher, maybe more of a grappler, while he is more of a power puncher and maybe more of a wrestler.''

Hermansson added:

''It's going to be a tough fight. I know that Pyfer is super dangerous. So it's one of these fights where it's about, to hit him without getting hit. And that's the basic gameplan that I'm gonna execute and of course, there's a lot of more detail to it but in the big picture it's about hit Joe without getting hit.''

Catch Hermansson's regarding UFC Vegas 86 here (2:35):