"I know that Pyfer is super dangerous" - Jack Hermansson outlines game plan for upcoming Joe Pyfer fight at UFC Vegas 86 

Jack Hermansson will square off against Joe Pyfer in a middleweight bout on Saturday, February 10, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Hermansson (23-8) is currently ranked No.10 in the 185-pound division, making this Pyfer's (12-2) first bout against a top-ranked opponent.

In a recent interview, Hermansson talked about his strategy for his upcoming fight at UFC Vegas 86. Previewing the matchup, he said:

''I see me as a more of a volume puncher, maybe more of a grappler, while he is more of a power puncher and maybe more of a wrestler.''

The Norwegian-Swede added:

''It's going to be a tough fight. I know that Pyfer is super dangerous. So it's one of these fights where it's about, to hit him without getting hit. And that's the basic gameplan that I'm gonna execute and of course, there's a lot of more detail to it but in the big picture it's about hit Joe without getting hit.''

Since debuting in the octagon in 2016, Hermansson has worked his way to the top tier of the middleweight division. However, losses to Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland, Marvin Vettori, and Roman Dolidze saw 'The Joker' drop down to the No.10 spot in the rankings.

Pyfer burst onto the scene with a knockout win on 'Dana White's Contender Series' and then racked up three finishes on the trot. 'Bodybagz' defeated Alen Amedovski and Gerald Meerschaert via knockout and most recently submitted Abdul Razak Alhassan, demonstrating a very well-rounded style.

Joe Pyfer previews upcoming fight against Jack Hermansson

Joe Pyfer returns to the octagon this Saturday to face Jack Hermansson in his first UFC main event.

The American has finished all but one of his career wins via stoppages, making him one of the most potent finishers in the division. In a recent interview, Pyfer discussed his upcoming fight against divisional veteran Hermansson. He said:

"It’s another fight. He’s a guy who has a heart, lungs, and breathes air like me. I don’t give a f*ck about his number. He’s 35 years old, 10-6 in the UFC, he’s a tough guy. I like him. He’s a good guy. He’s not a piece of sh*t. I don’t really have that many nerves. I just understand that I’m pushing myself. I got to search in my soul to push myself to a new level because I’m going to give him that much respect.''

