UFC Vegas 86 weigh-ins results: One fighter misses weight as Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer is official

UFC middleweights Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer are set to square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 86. The Fight Night event will take place on Feb. 10 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The official weigh-ins for the event took place on Friday, Feb. 9, at the UFC Apex. Hermansson was the first fighter to weigh in, recording a weight of 185 pounds. Pyfer followed, slightly heavier, registering at 185.5 pounds on the scale.

While most of the 28 fighters slated for the UFC Vegas 86 card successfully made weight without complications, one fighter exceeded the required limit.

Unfortunately, Ihor Potieria, scheduled to fight Robert Bryczek, exceeded the middleweight limit of 186 pounds by one and a half pounds, weighing in at 187.5 pounds. As a result, 'Duelist' will incur a 20% deduction from his fight earnings, but the bout will continue as planned.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 86, Dan Ige and Andre Fili will fight in a featherweight showdown. Both Ige and Fili weighed in at 146 pounds for their scheduled three-round bout.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer weigh-in

Main Card

Jack Hermansson (185 lbs) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5 lbs): middleweight bout

Dan Ige (146 lbs) vs. Andre Fili (146 lbs): featherweight bout

Robert Bryczek (185.5 lbs) vs. Ihor Potieria (187.5 lbs): middleweight bout

Brad Tavares (186 lbs) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186 lbs): middleweight bout

Michael Johnson (156 lbs) vs. Darrius Flowers (156 lbs): lightweight bout

Rodolfo Vieira (185.5 lbs) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186 lbs): middleweight bout

Preliminary Card

Trevin Giles (171 lbs) vs. Carlos Prates (171 lbs): welterweight bout

Bolaji Oki (156 lbs) vs. Timothy Cuamba (155 lbs): lightweight bout

Loma Lookboonmee (115.5 lbs) vs. Bruna Brasil (115.5 lbs): strawweight bout

Devin Clark (204.5 lbs) vs. Marcin Prachnio (204.5 lbs): light heavyweight bout

Max Griffin (170.5 lbs) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171 lbs): welterweight bout

Zac Pauga (206 lbs) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205.5 lbs): light heavyweight bout

Fernie Garcia (146 lbs) vs. Hyder Amil (145.5 lbs): featherweight bout

Daniel Marcos (136 lbs) vs. Aoriqileng (136 lbs): bantamweight bout