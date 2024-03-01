UFC heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev are set to square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 87. The Fight Night event will take place on March 2 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The official weigh-ins for the event took place on Friday, March 1, at the UFC Apex. Gaziev was the first fighter to weigh in at 261 pounds, with Rozenstruik concluding the weigh-in, registering at 257 pounds. Both competitors comfortably met the non-title bout's weight limit of 266 pounds.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 87, Vitor Petrino and Tyson Pedro will clash in a light heavyweight bout. Both fighters successfully weighed in at 205.5 pounds, thereby officially confirming their bout.

The fight card will stream live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass beginning at 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, March 2, in the United States. For viewers in the United Kingdom, the event is set to start at 9 PM GMT on the same day.

Meanwhile, the main card is expected to kick off around 7 PM ET/4 PM PT in the U.S., which corresponds to a 12 AM GMT start on Sunday, March 3, for audiences in the U.K.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 87: Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev weigh-ins

Main Card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257) vs. Shamil Gaziev (261): heavyweight

Vitor Petrino (205.5) vs. Tyson Pedro (205.5): light heavyweight

Alex Perez (125) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126): flyweight

Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (136): bantamweight

Matt Schnell (126) vs. Steve Erceg (126): flyweight

Preliminary Card

Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186): middleweight

Vinicius Oliveira (135.5) vs. Bernardo Sopaj (135.5): bantamweight

Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs. Javid Basharat (136): bantamweight

Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5): middleweight

Ludovit Klein (156) vs. AJ Cunningham (155.5): lightweight

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (156) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5): lightweight