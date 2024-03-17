UFC Vegas 88 bonuses: Marcin Tybura, Macy Chiasson, and two prelims fighters bag $50K, no Fight of the Night announced

UFC Vegas 88 went down on Mar. 16 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the card lacked a 'Fight of the Night' worthy brawl, it did produce some impressive finishes and 'Performance of the Night.'

The main event saw Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura finally clash after their UFC 298 matchup was postponed due to Tuivasa suffering a knee injury. Tuivasa, known for his explosive knockouts, fell to Tybura via first-round submission, extending his losing skid to four fights.

Despite a strong start with a glancing elbow that bloodied Tybura, Tuivasa succumbed to a takedown and a flurry of strikes before being choked unconscious.

Although there was no 'Fight of the Night', four fighters received 'Performance of the Night' bonuses, taking home an extra $50,000 for their impressive displays.

Expand Tweet

Marcin Tybura

Despite early adversity from Tuivasa's strikes, Marcin Tybura weathered the storm and secured a first-round finish. This dominant performance puts him firmly back in contention within the heavyweight division's upper echelon.

Check out Tybura's win at UFC Vegas 88 below:

Expand Tweet

Jaquelin Amorim

Jaquelin Amorim wasted no time showcasing her jiu-jitsu prowess in her UFC debut. The strawweight prospect wasted no time against Cory McKenna, securing an armbar early in the first round. This impressive submission victory was the fourth fastest in women's strawweight history.

Check out Amorim's submission victory below:

Jafel Filho

Flyweight contender Jafel Filho continued his rise through the division, submitting veteran Ode Osbourne via a rear-naked choke. This marked Filho's second consecutive submission win in the UFC.

Macy Chiasson

Macy Chiasson returned to the Octagon after a year-and-a-half hiatus with a dominant performance. Facing a familiar foe in Pannie Kianzad, Chiasson secured a rear-naked choke victory, mirroring their fight on The Ultimate Fighter nearly six years ago. This win puts Chiasson back on track in the bantamweight division.