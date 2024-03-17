UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura: Live round-by-round updates

The main event at UFC Vegas 88 features an exhilarating heavyweight contest between the fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura.

While 'Bam Bam' made a name for himself with a string of knockout wins from 2020 to 2022, he is currently far away from the title picture after suffering back-to-back losses in his last three fights.

However, the Australian holds wins against the likes of Derrick Lewis and Greg Hardy, among others. A win this weekend will help Tuivasa to keep his position in the heavyweight top 10.

In the other half of the main event, Tybura is 3-2 in his last five. A win against 'Bam Bam' will help him reaffirm his place in the top 10. While his last fight ended in a first-round TKO against Tom Aspinall, 'Tubur' holds wins against elite opposition including Sergey Spivak and Ben Rothwell, among others.

According to the current money lines, Tuivasa is a -125 favorite over Tybura (+105 underdog) for the match-up.

Don't miss the live coverage and play-by-play updates on Sportskeeda MMA as the main event attraction unfolds at UFC Vegas 88.

Watch the final face-off below:

UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Round 1:

Tuivasa opens with a body kick. Tuisvas connects with vicious elbows from the clinch. Tybura is bleeding from his forehead. A head kick partially lands for Tybura. 'Tybur' changes levels after a head strike and takes his opponent down.

Tybura takes 'Bam Bam's' back and reigns down punches from behind his opponent. The Australian seems helpless. 'Tybur' sinks in a rear naked choke; it looks tight. The referee notices that 'Bam Bam's' hands have gone limp and stops the fight.

Official result: Marcin Tybura def. Tai Tuivasa via submission (4:08 of Round 1)

Watch the finish below:

Expand Tweet