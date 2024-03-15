UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura weigh-in results- How much do headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

UFC heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura are set to lock horns in the main event of UFC Vegas 88. The Fight Night event will take place this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The official weigh-ins for the upcoming event took place on Friday, March 15, at the UFC Apex. Tuivasa was the first fighter to step on the scale, coming in at 265.5 pounds, a mere half-pound below the 266-pound limit for a non-title heavyweight bout. His opponent Tybura weighed in at 247 pounds.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 88, Bryan Battle will square off against Ange Loosa in a welterweight clash. Battle hit the scales at a precise 170 pounds, while Loosa came in just one pound over at 171 pounds, the upper limit for their bout.

The fight card will be available for live streaming on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, starting at 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, March 16, for viewers in the United States. For those in the United Kingdom, the event is scheduled to commence at 9 PM GMT on the same day.

As for the main card, it is anticipated to begin around 7 PM ET/4 PM PT in the U.S., which translates to a 12 AM GMT start on Sunday, March 17, for fans in the U.K.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura weigh-ins

Main Card

Tai Tuivasa (265.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (247): heavyweight

Bryan Battle (170) vs. Ange Loosa (171): welterweight

Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205): light heavyweight

Christian Rodriguez (145) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (145.5): featherweight

Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Macy Chiasson (135.5): women's bantamweight

Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Bryan Barberena (186): middleweight

Preliminary Card

Natan Levy* (156.5) vs. Mike Davis (155): lightweight

Josiane Nunes (135) vs Chelsea Chandler** (137): women's bantamweight

Jafel Filho (125.5) vs. Ode’ Osbourne (125.5): flyweight

Josh Culibao (146) vs. Danny Silva*** (148.5): featherweight

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Cory McKenna (115.5): strawweight

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Mitch Ramirez (155.5): lightweight

Charalampos Grigoriou (136) vs. Chad Anheliger (135): bantamweight

*Levy missed the lightweight limit of 156 pounds

**Chandler missed the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds

***Silva missed the featherweight limit of 146 pounds