UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs. Tybura: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

Following UFC 299, the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion will return to action on Saturday, March 16. The UFC will head back to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 88, also known as UFC Fight Night 239: Tuivasa vs. Tybura.

The card will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Tai 'Bam Bam' Tuivasa and Marcin 'Tybur' Tybura. The preliminary card will kick off at 4 P.M EST or 1:30 AM IST for viewers from India.

The main card is scheduled to commence at 7 P.M ET or 4:30 AM IST for Indian fans. This timing is subject to change, as it depends on the outcomes of the bouts on the preliminary card. That being said, the main card will kick off approximately at this time.

The main event fighters can be expected to make their walkouts to the octagon approximately two hours after the main card commences, at 9 P.M ET or 6:30 AM IST. Once again, this timing is subject to change depending on the outcome of the remaining bouts on the card.

UFC Vegas 88 will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass. Subscriptions start at $9.99 monthly, or $95.99 annually and fans with active subscriptions can watch the card on any of their devices.

Check out the entire UFC Vegas 88 card here:

UFC Vegas 88 main event fighters head-to-head

In the main event of UFC Vegas 88, Tai Tuivasa will take on Marcin Tybura in what is sure to be a crucial clash for both competitors and their careers.

'Bam Bam' is heading into the bout on the back of a three-fight skid, as he has fallen short in his last three octagon outings. Tuivasa has also been finished in his last three fights, as he was knocked out by both Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich, following which he was submitted by Alexander Volkov.

With an MMA record of 14-6, Tuivasa will be looking to put things back on track with an impressive performance against Tybura.

Tybura, on the other hand, is coming off a TKO loss to reigning interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall. With an overall record of 24-8, he has shown that at his best, he is capable of competing with some of the division's best, and will look to get back to winning ways with a statement performance over Tuivasa at UFC Vegas 88.