UFC Vegas 88: Why was Thiago Moises vs. Brad Riddell canceled?

UFC Vegas 88, also known as UFC Fight Night 239, will take place on March 16, 2024, at the UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa, and Marcin Tybura.

Initially, a terrific lightweight clash between Kiwi Brad Riddell and Brazilian Thiago Moises was also set to take place on the card. Riddell, however, has withdrawn from the bout, and Moises will now face Mitch Ramirez. The reason for Riddell's withdrawal has not been disclosed yet.

The news, which was initially reported by MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, was re-shared by journalist Marcel Dorff in a tweet that read:

"B.Riddell out. Mitch Ramirez in, will fight Thiago Moisés at #UFCVegas88 on March 16th. (first rep. ) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2024."

Ramirez (8-1) is a relatively unknown name and will be making his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 88 against a seasoned veteran in Thiago Moises.

Moises holds a record of 17-7 and has faced some of the best fighters at 155 pounds, including reigning champion and pound-for-pound king, Islam Makhachev, as well as rising contender Benoit Saint-Denis.

Known for his grappling game, Moises will certainly present a formidable challenge to the newcomer Ramirez.

UFC Vegas 88 - What does the main card look like?

UFC Vegas 88 will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura but that isn't all. The rest of the card features some exciting fighters, including Bryan Battle, Ovince Saint Preux and Bryan Barbarena, among others.

The UFC Vegas 88 main card is as follows:

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura (Heavyweight bout)

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa (Welterweight bout)

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (Light Heavyweight bout)

Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian (Featherweight bout)

Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson (Women's Bantamweight bout)

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barbarena (Middleweight bout)

The card will be available for viewing on UFC Fight Pass, which is a subscription-based service available for $9.99 monthly, or $95.99 annually. With a subscription, viewers can catch the card and other UFC events on any device they own.