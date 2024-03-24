UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas: Live round-by-round updates

The main event of UFC Vegas 89 featured a five-round flyweight scrap between rising contender Amanda Ribas and former UFC champion Rose Namajunas. The clash took place on March 23 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Prior to the encounter, Namajunas was on a two-fight skid in the UFC.This included a title bout loss to Carla Esparza and a defeat against Manon Fiorot in 'Thug' debut in the 125-pound division.

Ribas, on the other hand, scored an impressive third-round knockout victory against Luana Pinheiro in her last outing in November 2023.

So, many MMA fans were intereste to see how this matchup would unfold come fight night.

UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

Round 1

Ribas started the round by throwing kicks to the leg and body. The Brazilian landed a right hand while separating from the clinch. Namajunas landed a right hand of her own.

Ribas changed levels and scored a takeown. 'Thug' wasted no time and got back up on her feet. The fomer champion landed several knees to the body while in clinch position. Ribas landed a right hand and Namajunas returned the favor by landing a left-hand punch. The fight went to the ground for the second time, but Rose turned things around and scored the top position.

Round 2

Ribas attempted several kicks at the beginning of the round. The fomer champion landed a counter-left punch. The Brazilain then hit a spinning back kick. Namajunas attempted a takedown but did not find success.

Ribas took the fight to the ground and attempted a kneebar. 'Thug' got out of it and scored top position again.

A good round for Namajunas.

Round 3

Namajunas landed a clean right hand. Ribas attempted a head kick that caused her to lose balance. 'Thug' landed a heavy body kick and followed it up with punches to the head. The two athletes amanged to land seveal signigicant blows against each other.

Ribas scored a takedown and the two got into a scramble. A few seconds later, the fight was back on the feet and the two flyweights got into a clinch against the cage. The Brazilian used a head-throw to get her opponent to the ground. Ribas landed several elbows to Namjunas' head.

The 30-year-old got ahold of 'Thug's back and ended the round in that position.

Round 4

Both fighters landed several heavy shots in the first minute of the round. Ribas landed kicks to her opponent's legs and body. Namajunas switched things up and managed to get top position on the ground. The former champion hit several body shots on Ribas from that position.

The Brazilian unsuccessfully atttempted a triangle submission from the bottom position.

Round 5

Ribas stuck to her strategy and continued to score kicks on her opponent. Namaunas landed a counter-right hand. The two flyweights continued to exchange strikes on the feet. Namajunas attempted a takedown which was stuffed by Ribas. 'Thug' landed a heavy right hand.

The fight went the 25-minute distance and Namajunas was declared the winner via uanimous decision. The three judges scored the bout 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in favor of 'Thug'.

