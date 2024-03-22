UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas weigh-in results

UFC women's flyweights Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas are scheduled to face off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 89. The Fight Night card will take place this weekend at the UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The official weigh-ins for the upcoming event took place on Friday, March 22, at the UFC Apex. Ribas was the fighter to weigh in, tipping the scale at 125.5 pounds, just half a pound under the 126-pound limit for a non-title flyweight bout, a number Namajunas matched shortly after.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 89, Karl Williams will lock horns with Justin Tafa in a heavyweight showdown. Williams weighed in at 246.5 pounds, while Tafa tipped the scales 18 pounds heavier than his opponent at 264.5 pounds, officially confirming their bout.

The fight card will be available for live streaming on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, starting at 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, March 23, for viewers in the United States. Meanwhile, for those in the United Kingdom, the event is scheduled to commence at 11 PM GMT on the same day.

The main card of UFC Vegas 89 is expected to start approximately at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT for viewers in the UK, while fans in the UK can expect it to begin at 2 AM GMT on Sunday, March 24.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas weigh-ins

Main Card

Amanda Ribas (125.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (125.5): women's flyweight

Karl Williams (246.5) vs. Justin Tafa (264.5): heavyweight

Edmen Shahbazyan (186) vs. AJ Dobson (185.5): middleweight

Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135): bantamweight

Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146): featherweight

Fernando Padilla (145) vs. Luis Pajuelo (145): featherweight

Preliminary Card

Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5): lightweight

Ricardo Ramos (145.5) vs. Julian Erosa (146): featherweight

Miles Johns (136) vs. Cody Gibson (135.5): bantamweight

Jarno Errens (144.5) vs. Steven Nguyen (145): featherweight

Montserrat Rendon (135) vs. Daria Zhelezniakova (135.5): women's bantamweight

Igor Severino (125) vs. Andre Lima (126): flyweight

Mohammed Usman (237) vs. Mick Parkin (262.5): heavyweight