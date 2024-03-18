UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs. Namajunas: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

UFC Vegas 89, also called UFC on ESPN: Ribas vs. Namajunas, is set for March 23 at the UFC Apex in Nevada. A captivating women's flyweight clash between Amanda Ribas and former two-time UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will headline the event.

The main card starts at 10 pm ET (7 pm PT), with preliminary fights starting at 7 pm ET (4 pm PT). The main card event fighters can be expected to make their walkouts approximately two hours into the commencement of the main card.

In the United States, fans can catch the action live with an ESPN+ subscription. UK viewers can watch on TNT Sports, while those in Australia can tune in on Kayo.

Additionally, viewers can stream the event with a UFC Fight Pass subscription starting at $9.99 monthly or $95.99 annually.

Check out the main card line-up for UFC Vegas 89 below:

Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas (Women's flyweight)

Karl Williams vs. Justin Tafa (Heavyweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson (Middleweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman (Bantamweight)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal (Featherweight)

Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo (Featherweight)

UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs.Namajunas head-to-head record

This Saturday's UFC Vegas 89 event features a pivotal matchup between the former champion Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas. Both Fighters want to make a statement and climb the rankings in the flyweight division.

Namajunas (12-6) seeks to prove she remains a top contender after losing her last fight to Manon Fiorot via unanimous decision. The experienced fighter boasts a well-rounded skillset with notable victories against Zhang Weili and Joanna

Namajunas (12-6) seeks to prove she remains a top contender after losing her last fight to Manon Fiorot via unanimous decision. The experienced fighter boasts a well-rounded skillset with notable victories against Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. This fight marks Namajunas' debut in the flyweight division.

On the other hand, riding a high after a third-round TKO win over Lana Pinheiro, Ribas (13-4) looks to establish herself as a serious threat in the flyweight division. With a record of four knockouts and four submissions, Ribas presents a dangerous challenge for her opponent.