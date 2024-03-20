UFC Vegas 89 Anti-Doping Test sessions: How many times have Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas been tested?

A five-round flyweight showdown in the form of Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas is all set to headline UFC Vegas 89. The event will be held on March 23 at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

Ahead of the clash, an 'X' account named @jedi.goodman uploaded the Anti-Doping history regarding the two athletes. According to the data, Namajunas has been tested a total of 54 times since in 2015. In 2022, 'Thug' was tested 10 times.

Ribas, on the other hand, has gone through 34 anti-doping tests since 2017. The Brazilian undertook the most - nine times in 2019.

Check out Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas' Anti-Doping Test History Database below:

In her last UFC outing, Ribas made her strawweight debut and took on Luana Pinheiro in November 2023. The 30-year-old scored an impressive TKO victory in the third-round of the fight. She was awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus and received an additional cheque of $50,000 for her knockout win.

Namajunas, on the other hand, is currently going through a rough patch in the UFC. 'Thug' has failed to secure a victory in her last two UFC outings. In her last UFC appearance, the 31-year-old made her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot in September 2023, and lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Before that, 'Thug' competed against Carla Esparza for the strawweight title at UFC 274. In the end, Esparza got her hand raised via unanimous decision.

It will be interesting to see whether Namajunas, who has won the UFC strawweight title twice, will be able to return to winning ways come fight night or not.

Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas: Who else is competing on the UFC Vegas 89 card?

Apart from the exciting main event in Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas, several other notable names will be competing on the UFC Vegas 89 card.

In the co-main event, knockout specialist Justin Tafa will scrap it out against Karl Williams. 'Bad Man' is stepping in for his brother Junior Tafa, who had to pull out of the contest due to an injury.

Other than that, names like Edmen Shahbazyan, Billy Quarantillo and Julian Erosa will also make an appearance on the fight card.

