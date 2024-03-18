The UFC women's strawweight division will see an exciting fight go down at UFC Vegas 89 on March 23, 2024, as Rose Namajunas is set to take on Amanda Ribas in the main event at the UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to The Sports Daily, Ribas earned a base salary of $48,000 against Luana Pinheiro back in November 2023. Thus, her pay is likely to be in the same range. On the Fight Night card in November, Ribas earned a $50,000 bonus and was granted $6,000 in incentives. As a result, her payout for the March 23 card could be anywhere between $48,000 and $104,000.

Rose Namajunas, on the other hand, is expected to receive $100,00 as her base pay. This was what she received as he base pay, back in 2021 when she became champion by knocking out current champ, Zhang Weili in the very first round.

Justin Tafa, who will compete in the co-main event against Karl Williams, is expected to take home $38,000 as his base pay, with $6,000 in incentives. Figures for his opponent, Williams, are currently not available.

Figures for the Edmen Shahbazyan vs. A.J. Dobson, Billy Quarantillo vs. Youseff Zalal and Luis Pajuelo vs. Fernando Padilla bouts are all not currently available. Cameron Saaiman, who takes on Payton Talbott, is expected to make a base salary of $12,000, with an added $4,000 in incentives. Figures for Saimaan's opponent Talbott are currently unavailable.

UFC Vegas 89 - What does the card look like?

Apart from the women's strawweight clash in the main event, the UFC Vegas 89 card features a number of exciting matchups. In the co-main event, an explosive heavyweight bout between brawlers Justin Tafa and Karl Williams is guaranteed to be fireworks.

The highly-touted Edmen Shahbazyan will be making his return to the octagon against AJ Dobson since his last outing, which took place in May 2023. Flyweight prospect and South African contender Cameron Saaiman will also be on the card, as he is set to face Payton Talbott. Fan-favorite Billy Quarantillo will also make an appearance, as he will face Yousseff Zalal in a potential fight of the night contender.

As things stand, UFC Vegas 89, despite lacking star power, promises to be a very exciting card.

Check out the whole card here:

