UFC Vegas 89 tickets: How to watch Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas live at Apex

UFC Vegas 89 will be held on March 23 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. A women's flyweight fight between Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas will headline the event.

The preliminary card for the event will start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Fans in the United States can watch the event live on ESPN+.

Those willing to watch the event live can buy the tickets from the UFC's official website. Unlike regular tickets for UFC Fight Nights and pay-per-views, fans must buy the VIP experience packages.

UFC Apex facility has a limited capacity of 70 people, and the VIP experience packages are available from $3,000. Apart from tickets, the package includes in-venue hospitality features like a private hospitality lounge with a buffet and open bar.

Fans can also click their pictures inside the octagon after the main event. UFC VIP concierge staff will be at fans' disposal throughout the event, making sure that they have a pleasant experience.

UFC Vegas 89: What's at stake in the main event?

No. 8-ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas is coming off a sensational knockout victory over Luana Pinheiro. She has been altering between wins and losses in her last six fights.

However, Ribas amassed a solid four-fight winning streak before hitting a rough patch in her career. The Brazilian will look to return to a winning streak with a potential triumph over a high-profile opponent this weekend.

Rose Namajunas, a former two-time UFC strawweight champion, has lost her last two fights. The 31-year-old surrendered the 115-pound title to Carla Esparza in their championship rematch at UFC 274. Rising flyweight contender Manon Fiorot then defeated Namajunas in the American's divisional debut in September 2023.

Both women will attempt to get into flyweight title contention with a win this weekend. At the time writing, Namajunas is a -200 favorite over +150 underdog Ribas.

The co-main event will feature a heavyweight showdown between Karl Williams and Justin Tafa.

These are the fights fans can expect to watch if they buy the UFC Vegas 89 VIP experience package (Subject to change):

Main card:

Women's flyweight - Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas

Heavyweight - Karl Williams vs. Justin Tafa

Middleweight - Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson

Bantamweight - Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman

Featherweight - Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal

Featherweight - Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo

Preliminary card:

Lightweight - Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden

Featherweight - Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa

Bantamweight - Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson

Featherweight - Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen

Women's bantamweight - Monserrat Rendon vs. Dariya Zheleznykova