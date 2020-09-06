UFC Vegas 9: Andre Muniz puts away Bartosz Fabinski via submission in quick fashion 

Bartosz Fabiński landed an early shot on Andre Muniz 15 seconds in. Bartosz Fabiński went for the takedown but he was getting locked. Fabinski had Andre Muniz pressed up against the fence but wasn't doing much with it apart from a few shots. Andre Muniz looked like he was closing in on a choke position but Fabinski managed to pop his head out on time.

However, it ended up with Muniz attempting an armbar from a triangle and just like that, Bartosz Fabinski was defeated. This marked Fabinski's third defeat via submission. Out of four losses, Fabinski lost three via submission including this one.

The Brazilian Andre Muniz did brilliantly to be able to transition into an armbar from a triangle. The moment Fabinski tried to circle around, he was trapped in an armbar.

Will Andre Muniz get a ranked opponent?

Post-fight, Andre Muniz said that he spent three months away from his family for the fight, When asked about whether he was surprised by Fabinski shooting for a takedown so early, he said that he was glad Fabinski did so, especially because he expected a stand-up fight.

Andre Muniz said that he informed the referee that Fabinski's arm could potentially break.

This is a big win for Andre Muniz, who is on 20 wins in his MMA career. He's currently on a six-fight win streak and four since joining the UFC as a part of Dana White's contender series.

At 30 years old, Andre Muniz might still be a prospect in the Middleweight division. The 185-pound division, with Israel Adesanya as the king, is among the most stacked weight classes in all of the UFC.

While neither men were ranked, this could help in shooting Andre Muniz up to a potential rank - or a fight against a ranked opponent. Interestinglt, this was the second fight in a row on the night to end in a submission.