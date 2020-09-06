At tonight's UFC Vegas 9 co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield finally crossed paths against one another in what promised to be an exciting light heavyweight bout.

And, as expected, it sure did live up to the hype, as the fight was brought to an end after a brutal KO finish from the veteran in Ovince Saint Preux, who slept Menifield in the second round.

Ovince Saint Preux KO's Alonzo Menifield

Ovince Saint Preux started off tonight's co-main event as the aggressor between the two, as he fired multiple kicks to the body, to which Alonzo Menifield barely had any response. OSP's defense was also on-point and despite taking an overhand right from Menifield, the former managed to maintain his composure.

The fight resumed in the second round and Ovince Saint Preux was still looking the sharper of the two. OSP kept focusing on his kicks to the body, as he landed another before eventually connecting with a brutal left hand that slept Menifield.

Following the win, Ovince Saint Preux also paid a little tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and when asked about his plans, the veteran light heavyweight fighter claimed that he is definitely trying to get himself booked for another fight this year.

What are the options for Ovince Saint Preux?

Ovince Saint Preux is definitely someone to be worried about in the UFC's Light Heavyweight Division and while he cannot immediately make his claim for a shot at the 205-lb title, OSP definitely could be a problem for other contenders in the division.

The new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at UFC 253, featuring Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz fighting for the vacant title after Jon Jones announced his move to the UFC's Heavyweight Division. As for OSP, he does have plenty of options to pick from and maybe face someone like Anthony Smith, who recently lost to Aleksandar Rakic in the main event of UFC Vegas 8.