Former UFC heavyweight title contender Alistair Overeem will head into his 66th professional MMA bout as he goes up against up and coming prospect Augusto Sakai this Saturday.

On Friday, the official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 9 took place and Alistair Overeem weighed in at 252.5 pounds for his heavyweight main event against Augusto Sakai, who weighed in at 261.5 pounds. Apart from the headliners, all other fighters competing on Saturday's card successfully made weight, including co-main event light heavyweights Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield.

UFC Featherweight and a participant on the Contender Series in August 2019, Ray Rodriguez was the only additional fighter to weigh-in on Friday, tipping the scales at 145lbs. Ray Rodriguez is stepping in as a potential replacement for Kevin Natividad as the latter had a false positive test for COVID-19 ahead of his scrap against Brian Kelleher and then tested negative later. For now, Natividad is scheduled to throw down against Kelleher at UFC Vegas 9. (h/t MMA Fighting)

Given below are the official weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 9.

UFC Vegas 9 Main Card

Alistair Overeem (252.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (261.5)

Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204)

Michel Pereira (170.5) vs. Zelim Imadaev (171)

Brian Kelleher (146) vs. Kevin Natividad (144.5)

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155)

UFC Vegas 9 Preliminary Card

Andre Muniz (185.5) vs. Bartosz Fabinski (184.5)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Alexander Romanov (259) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (260.5)

Cole Smith (135) vs. Hunter Azure (135.5)