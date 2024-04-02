UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2: Full fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue and more

The UFC returns to the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 6 for UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 (UFC Fight Night 240 and UFC Vegas 90). The main event features a rematch between middleweights Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis, with Allen looking to avenge his 2021 defeat.

The card was initially slated to be headlined by a middleweight clash between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen. However, Vettori's withdrawal due to undisclosed reasons led to Chris Curtis stepping in for the rematch. Curtis emerged victorious in their first encounter at UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Aldo via. secund-round TKO.

The preliminary fights will begin at 3 PM ET (8 PM BST), with the main card kicking off at approximately 6 PM ET (11 PM BST). Ring walks for the main event are expected around 9 PM ET(2 AM BST).

Fans in the United States can stream the event live on ESPN+. For viewers in the United Kingdom, the fight will be broadcast on TNT Sports.

Riding a six-fight winning streak, Allen seeks to continue his climb up the middleweight rankings. The Louisiana Naive, a product of Dana White's Contender Series 2019, has finished five of his victories by near-naked choke, showcasing a dangerous submission threat.

Known for his exciting fighting style, Curtis aims to build on his January split-decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault. Boasting a 5-2 record in the UFC with one no-contest. 'Action Man' has established himself as a force in the middleweight division.

Full fight card for UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2

Check out the entire fight card of the fight event below:

Main Card

Main event: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Morgan Charriere vs. Chere Mariscal (featherweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell (lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono (welterweight)

Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie (women's bantamweight)

Alatengheili vs. Victor Hugo (bantamweight)

Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo (women's strawweight)

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto (bantamweight)

Dylan Dudka vs. Cesar Almeida (middleweight)

Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins (women's bantamweight)

