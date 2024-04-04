UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2 odds: Who is favored to win the middleweight rematch?

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2 is set to main event the upcoming UFC Vegas 90 card. The action kicks off on April 6 as the UFC returns to the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allen and Curtis first faced off back in Dec. 2021, which saw 'The Action Man' win with a second-round TKO. He also earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts.

Since picking up the win over Allen, Curtis has fought six times but has been unable to find the consistency to move up the rankings. Of those six fights, he has won three, lost two, and been involved in a no contest bout after a clash of heads.

For 'All In', however, it appears as though his defeat to Curtis was the kickstarter he needed in his career. He has won all six of his fights since, which includes five finishes, and has won multiple performance bonuses.

Heading into the fight, the odds for Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2 have been released, but are subject to change as the fight edges closer.

Per Vegas Insider, despite losing the first time round, Allen is heading into the fight as a significant -200 favorite. In comparison, Curtis has been marked as the underdog and will currently step into the octagon at +170.

For fans interested in more detailed betting, lines such as method of victory and fight distance are also available for Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2.

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2: 'All In' vowes to avenge past loss to 'The Action Man'

Brendan Allen is more than confident he's going to right his past wrongs and pick up the victory this weekend against Chris Curtis.

'All In' had originally been scheduled to face Marvin Vettori, but the Italian withdrew from the bout last month. Curtis then wasted no time in offering to step in, believing he'll once again walk away victorious.

Speaking to the media this week ahead of their rematch, Allen was asked for his thoughts on what it's like to prepare to fight somebody he has already faced. According to the 28-year-old, much of the preparation this time was spent on his the mental side of fighting. He explained:

"My preparation is what makes me me, the way I prepare physically, mentally, emotionally...It allowes me to the best that I can do...I feel great and I'm ready to go test the waters and see if I'm as good as I think I am. I believe the first one was a fluke and I'm ready to go test that."

Catch the Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2 media day interview here (2:22 for Allen's comments):

