UFC Vegas 90 is the final event before next weekend's UFC 300 blockbuster. It will be hosted at the UFC Apex and will be headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis, who is filling in for an injured Marvin Vettori, with the bout being a highlight of the UFC Vegas 90 media day.

Other notable bouts include the return of former UFC women's featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. With UFC Vegas 90 set for this Saturday, the fighters have taken part in Media Day interviews to discuss their thoughts ahead of the card.

Germaine de Randamie's UFC Vegas 90 return is for her son

Former UFC women's featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie hasn't fought since 2020. But the birth of her now one-year son has motivated her to return to fighting, as she yearns to be a role model for him. However, her competitive aim is to claim the UFC women's bantamweight title.

Raquel Pennington is expected to defend the 135-pound strap against Julianna Peña. Both women lost to 'The Iron Lady' in the past, and she has asserted that a win over Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 90 will allow her to leapfrog 'The Venezuelan Vixen' in pursuit of a title fight with Pennington.

Alex Morono aims to bounce back from his recent loss

In his last UFC appearance, Alex Morono lost a lopsided decision to Joaquin Buckley, whom he congratulated on his media day interview for his recent win over Vicente Luque. However, regarding his own upcoming fight with Court McGee, 'The Great White' revealed that he is aiming for a finish.

He would prefer a knockout but would not be disappointed with a submission. Morono gave his respect to McGee for the latter's octagon time but believes he has the tools to overcome him. Additionally, he spoke about continuing to fight so long as he stays in the win column.

Court McGee touches on recent struggles

Court McGee hasn't fought since May 13, 2023. He revealed the reason behind his absence on his media day interview: recovery from a spinal surgery that replaced seven disks in his neck. He took the decision to have the surgery following his knockout loss to Matt Brown.

His neck issues could have spelled the end of his career, but McGee was fortunate enough that his surgery massively improved his physical condition. Now, he is excited to return to action against Alex Morono and also prove to himself that he is back in prime fighting condition.

Jose Mariscal enlisted Justin Gaethje's services as a sparring partner

The streaking Jose Mariscal is heading into UFC Vegas 90 as well-prepared as he's ever been. He will face Morgan Charrière at featherweight and was honest about the pressure he feels ahead of the bout, given how many people he will be fighting for come Saturday.

He also detailed his sparring sessions with current 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje, who faces Max Holloway at UFC 300. He described the sparring session as action-packed and that it's surprising there aren't more cameras to capture behind-the-scenes footage of such wars.

Morgan Charrière is geared up for his sophomore UFC fight at UFC Vegas 90

Morgan Charrière last fought before his French faithful when he debuted in the UFC with a first-round knockout. Now, he will fight at an empty venue at the UFC Apex, which he does not believe will affect him, given his experience in fighting at empty or sparsely populated venues from his Cage Warriors days.

He did, however, acknowledge that it would be strange. Nevertheless, he is focused on just winning the fight. He is armed with a game plan and won't deviate from it, hoping it will guide him to a finish. However, he acknowledged Jose Mariscal's toughness and said he wouldn't expect an early stoppage.

Damon Jackson is no fan of Alexander Hernandez

Few motivations are as strong for Damon Jackson as his desire to hit Alexander Hernandez, a fighter he has expressed dislike for due to the latter's past trash talk on the legendary Donald Cerrone. While 'Cowboy' was victorious via TKO in that bout, Jackson does not feel Hernandez was punished enough.

His distaste for Hernandez's arrogance has led to Jackson's dislike of him. Their lightweight bout will now be punctuated by his hatred for Hernandez, who Jackson described as one of the very people he actually dislikes on the roster. He aims to exhaust Hernandez, whose gas tank is poor, and finish him in round three.

Alexander Hernandez dismisses Damon Jackson

Alexander Hernandez has struggled with injuries, and during his UFC Vegas 90 media day interview, he vowed never to step into fights compromised by injury again. He also expressed interest in the Damon Jackson matchup, describing his style as familiar while touting himself as the sharper, more skilled fighter.

When told by the interviewer of Jackson's dislike for him, specifically that it stemmed from Hernandez's past trash talk of 'Cowboy,' he was quick to dismiss his foe's stance as 'homosexual.' He also claimed to have recently spent time in Cerrone's company and that both men are on good terms.

Chris Curtis touches on stepping in at short notice at UFC Vegas 90

Chris Curtis and Brendan Allen will face each other again for the second time at UFC Vegas 90. 'The Action Man' described the reason behind accepting a short-notice bout against Allen, and simply put, it is because it is a money-making opportunity, and he disclosed that he is willing to do unpleasant things for money.

Furthermore, he expressed his deep love for fighting, which he even joked about enjoying more than physical intimacy with his partner. He also echoed sentiments similar to those of Alexander Volkanovski, who previously stated that fighting fulfills him in a way that nothing else does.

Brendan Allen aims to avenge his past loss to Chris Curtis

Brendan Allen is currently on a six-fight win streak, and he is determined to exact vengeance on Chris Curtis, who handed him his last loss, which came via TKO. Allen discussed the differences between facing Curtis and his original UFC Vegas 90 opponent, Marvin Vettori, describing the former as more technical.

He also characterized Curtis' past win over him as a fluke. Furthermore, he claimed that 'The Action Man' hasn't evolved much as a fighter and feels that besides some tweaks in tactics, he won't encounter anything different from what he faced last time.

