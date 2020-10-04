The 36-year-old #1 ranked bantamweight Germaine de Randamie took one step closer to getting another title shot. The part-time Netherlands Police Officer is back on a winning streak.

Germaine de Randamie secures big win on Fight Island

In Germaine de Randamie's 21-year martial arts career, she had no submission wins. Until 3:25 of the 3rd round against Julianna Pena. "The Venezuelan Vixen" looked to control the center of the octagon all three rounds. And throughout the contest, GDR feinted and pumped her left jab into Pena's face.

Germaine de Randamie got pushed back to the fence by Pena, as she looked to clinch. The two managed to exchange as de Randamie started mixing up her strikes. And again Julianna came forward to lock into a clinch and got a takedown at the buzzer.

They both let their hands fly in a nice exchange early in the 2nd round. Germaine's takedown defense was holding up for a while, but Pena was tenacious and got another one. On the mat both fighters let their hands go. Pena hunted for multiple chokes, as Germaine got herself in position to lock in a Von Flue choke to no avail.

With de Randamie feinting shots again, Julianna blitzed her with rights that Germaine answered with uppercuts. Once again Pena pushed the action to the cage securing a clinch. They then exchanged multiple knees. As they went to the canvas Germaine locked a tight guillotine that Julianna didn't tap to. Because the TUF season 18 winner went out on her shield, going to sleep.

There's the very strong possibility that Germaine's next fight will be against the winner of the main event between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana. If it's "The Preacher's Daughter" it'll be a rematch of the featherweight title fight at UFC 208. And then possibly onto a trilogy where she's lost the first two to Amanda Nunes.