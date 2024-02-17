"I can’t let him outwork me” - Justin Gaethje previews his game plan to “break” Max Holloway at UFC 300 

Justin Gaethje is set to face off against Max Holloway in an eagerly awaited BMF title clash.

The pair will do battle at the equally anticipated UFC 300 fight card, which will take place on Apr. 13.

Gaethje is known as the "human highlight reel" and showcases explosive finishes and thrilling fights every time he competes. But Holloway is regarded as having arguably the best chin, pound-for-pound, of any MMA fighter in history.

'Blessed' is yet to be knocked down in his career, let alone knocked out, and his opponent was recently asked how he plans on "breaking" the seemingly unbreakable Hawaiian.

The BMF title holder said this:

"By being perfect. The way I fought Dustin Poirier, the way that I fought Michael Chandler. Being unemotional, content in my situation, and just being under those lights. I trust myself to perform, so I'm gonna prepare myself, prepare my legs because this man is a workhorse. I can't let hium outwork me. Momentum is everything. I've got to touch him early and I've got to touch him hard. And I've got to make it ugly."

Watch Justin Gaethje's breakdown below from 23:20:

Michael Bisping analyzes Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

UFC 300 will play host to an incredible night of fights, and whilst the main event is yet to be announced, the current co-main event between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway already has fans excited for the anniversary card.

The pair will go to war for the BMF title, which Gaethje won in superb fashion after knocking out Dustin Poirier with a head kick at UFC 291.

'The Highlight' is known for his destructive fighting style, landing both massive punches and kicks as he marches forward with unrelenting pressure. 'Blessed' employs a gameplan that relies more heavily on accumulation and overwhelms his opponents with pressure and lengthy striking combinations.

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping recently broke down the UFC 300 matchup and said this:

"On paper, it's all leaning towards Justin Gaethje. But you can never count out Max Holloway... [Holloway] is not really a one hitter quitter. He's not knocking people out like Gaethje did against Dustin Poirier."

He continued:

"I'll say it like this, [Holloway] doesn't have the raw power that Justin Gaethje does. But he does probably have better speed, probably has better technique. But he is the lighter guy and he won't be as strong... I will say this, all credit to that man for stepping up and taking on this challenge."

Watch the breakdown below from 5:25: