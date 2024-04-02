UFC Vegas 90: Commentators, analysts and cage announcer set for Apex fight card in Las Vegas

All the information you need for UFC Vegas 90 can be found below.

The card will be headlined by a five-round middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis. 'The Action Man' previously won by second-round knockout in their first meeting back in December 2021. 'All In' is undefeated since that loss.

As far as the broadcast goes, fans can expect the fights to kick off at 3 PM ET, which would be 8 PM BST. As always, the action will stream live on ESPN+. All fans need is a monthly or yearly subscription to see the fight card.

The UFC Vegas 90 card will have all the onscreen talent one would expect for an Apex event. On the call on Saturday night will be longtime commentators John Gooden, Michael Bisping and Paul Felder.

Analysts for fight night will include Dan Hellie and former fighters Laura Sanko, Alan Jouban and Michael Chiesa. Heidi Androl will serve as the roving reporter for Saturday night's event.

Lastly, Joe Martinez will work as the cage announcer for the broadcast. With Bruce Buffers' absence on these Apex shows, he's become one of the company's go-to announcers.

Who is fighting on the UFC Vegas 90 card?

UFC Vegas 90 is shaping up to be a very interesting card this Saturday night.

Obviously, the middleweight main event will be the draw for most fight fans. The first bout between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis was exciting, and the sequel promises to have even more excitement.

However, the rest of the card is interesting as well. In the co-main event, featherweights Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson will clash. They will be joined on the main card by Morgan Charriere vs. Jose Mariscal and Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos.

Lastly, Valter Walker vs. Lucasz Brzeski and Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell will conclude the main card. However, the prelims should also be fun, featuring former champion Germaine De Randamie.

'The Iron Lady' will return at UFC Vegas 90 against Norma Dumont. Other exciting matchups slated for the prelims include Court McGee vs. Alex Morono and Cynthia Calvillo vs. Piera Rodriguez. China's Alateng Heili will also return on Saturday to face Victor Hugo.

Dan Argueta will meet Jean Matsumoto at bantamweight, and middleweights Cesar Almeida and Dylan Butka will clash as well. Lastly, Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins will open the preliminary portion of the event.

