UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs. Curtis 2: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

Here's all the information you need for UFC Vegas 90, headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2.

This Saturday night, the UFC will return to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fresh off a card going down in Atlantic City, the promotion is returning to its home turf. In the main event, ranked middleweights will battle across five rounds. As always, the event will air on ESPN+.

Brendan Allen is unbeaten since losing to Chris Curtis in December 2021. 'All In' has defeated names such as Bruno Silva, Paul Craig, and more, heading into his third promotional headliner. Meanwhile, 'The Action Man' enters the matchup fresh off a split-decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault in January.

The action will kick off at 3 PM ET, which is 8 PM BST. However, the main card won't get going until roughly 6 PM ET, which would be 11 PM in the U.K.

As of now, ring walks for Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2 are expected for 9 PM ET, or 2 AM in the U.K.

Who is fighting on the undercard of UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2?

The UFC Vegas 90 card has a lot more than just the rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.

Currently slated for the co-main event is a featherweight bout between Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson. They will be accompanied on the main card by Morgan Charriere vs. Jose Mariscal and Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos.

Lastly, Valter Walker vs. Lucasz Brzeski and Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell will open up the main card. That being said, the UFC Vegas 90 undercard also has a lot of noteworthy names. Headlining the prelims is a fight between longtime veteran Court McGee and Alex Morono.

Also slated for the prelims is the return of former UFC champion Germaine de Randamie against Norma Dumont. They will join other women's bouts such as Cynthia Calvillo vs. Piera Rodriguez and Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins.

Lastly, Alateng Heili vs. Victor Hugo, Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto, and Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida will happen on the preliminary card as well.