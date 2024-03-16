"What a rematch" - Fans react as Brendan Allen has a new opponent following Marvin Vettori's pullout

Just one day after reports confirmed that Marvin Vettori would no longer compete at UFC Vegas 90, Brendan Allen already has a new opponent in the main event.

As reported by the UFC and seconded by multiple sources, Allen will now face Chris Curtis in the five-round main event on April 6. The fight will be a rematch as the two middleweights initially met at UFC Vegas 44, where Curtis won by TKO.

The announcement sparked conversation amongst fans, many of whom showed interest in a second fight, with both fighters now ranked.

In recognition and anticipation of the second fight, one fan commented:

"What a rematch"

"What a rematch"

Ironically, the first meeting between the two was also the product of Curtis stepping in as a short-notice replacement. 'All In' was originally scheduled to face Brad Tavares at UFC Vegas 44, who was replaced by Roman Dolidze, who would also withdraw in the weeks leading up to the event, leading to Allen ultimately stepping into the cage on fight night against Curtis.

In the nearly three years since the first fight, Allen has not lost, winning six straight, including five by submission, to put himself into the top 10 at middleweight. Curtis has largely alternated wins and losses, going 2-2 with one no-contest.

Regarding the matchup, other X users commented:

"ACTON MAN DON'T PLAY"

"OMG this gonna be funny either way"

"Big rematch!! Please Curtis put this man down again"

"God damnit nobody wants to watch Chris Curtis"

Brendan Allen's six-fight win streak since losing to Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 44

Known primarily as just a young fighter with potential in 2021 when he first fought Chris Curtis, Brendan Allen has since turned himself into a bonafide middleweight contender with four straight submission wins and six consecutive wins overall.

Now 23-5 and 11-2 in the UFC, Allen's only losses in the octagon have come against Curtis and his close friend, Sean Strickland. Since UFC Vegas 44, Allen has compiled wins over Sam Alvey, Jacob Malkoun, Krzysztof Jotko, Andre Muniz, Bruno Silva, and Paul Craig.

Of the six wins, five have come at middleweight, with the win over Alvey being a short-notice bout contested at light heavyweight. Allen submitted five of his last six opponents by rear-naked choke with the only win by decision coming against Malkoun.