UFC Vegas 90 tickets: How to watch Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2 live at the Apex

UFC Vegas 90 is set to take place this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. A middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis will headline the Fight Night event.

Standard ticket options have already sold out for those eager to attend the upcoming showdown at the Apex. The only remaining option to experience the action is through exclusive VIP tickets, each priced at $1,750. However, even these passes are in limited supply.

For those fans who missed out on tickets for UFC Vegas 90 and aren't able to go for the VIP experience, the fight card will be accessible via live streaming on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The broadcast begins at 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 6, for viewers in the United States. For fans in the United Kingdom, the event starts at 7 PM GMT on the same day.

Meanwhile, the main card is anticipated to commence around 6 PM ET/3 PM PT in the U.S., while in the U.K., it will start at 10 PM GMT.

UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis - Take a closer look at the Fight Night card

In December 2021, Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis clashed for the first time, with 'Action-Man' emerging victorious with a second-round TKO. Now, in 2024, 'All In' is coming off a third-round submission win against Paul Craig last November, marking his first main event in the UFC. He is currently riding a momentum of six consecutive wins, five of which were achieved through submissions.

Meanwhile, Curtis is fresh off a split decision win against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297 in January. Having established a reputation for accepting short-notice fights, he will step in for Marvin Vettori. 'Action-Man' will be looking to extend his two-fight win streak.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 90, Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson are set to face off in a featherweight matchup. 'The Great Ape' seeks to rebound from a loss, having fallen to Bill Algeo by unanimous decision last October. Meanwhile, 'The Leech' also aims to reverse his fortunes after experiencing defeats last year, losing via unanimous decision to Billy Quarantillo and suffering a knockout loss to Dan Ige.

Check out the complete lineup of UFC Vegas 90 fights below:

Main Card

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis: middleweight

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson: featherweight

Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal: featherweight

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos: lightweight

Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski: heavyweight

Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell: lightweight

Preliminary card

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono: welterweight

Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie: women’s bantamweight

Alatengheili vs. Victor Hugo: bantamweight

Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo: strawweight

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto: bantamweight

Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida: middleweight

Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins: women’s bantamweight

