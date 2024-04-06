UFC Vegas 90: Why is Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo off?

UFC strawweights Piera Rodriguez and Cynthia Calvillo were scheduled to face off at UFC Vegas 90 on April 6, 2024, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

However, their preliminary card strawweight bout was canceled after Calvillo failed to make weight at the official weigh-ins on Friday. She weighed in at 119 pounds, three pounds higher than the non-title strawweight limit of 116 pounds.

Meanwhile, Calvillo's opponent, Rodriguez, was successful in her weight cut and weighed in at 116 pounds but will still not feature on the weekend.

It is not the first time Calvillo has come in heavy for a scheduled fight, as she had also missed weight by two pounds back in 2018 in her fight against Poliana Botelho at UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio.

Calvillo is also on a dismal losing streak of five fights and will face a further setback as a consequence of her weight miss.

Piera Rodriguez issues statement after Cynthia Calvillo fight is canceled - "They didn't allow her to fight"

Piera Rodriguez issued a statement in the aftermath of her fight's cancellation. She took to Instagram in a post and explained that it was not her decision to call off the fight against Cynthia Calvillo.

Rodriguez even stated that she was willing to fight:

"The fight was canceled. Not by my decisions… I showed up today on perfect weight… My opponent showed up at the last minute and she showed up a lot heavier than what we had estimated. I don’t know what happened, honestly. I don’t know who canceled the fight. I say yes to everything and I was willing to fight because obviously I wanted to give that gift to my people. To show you everything I have been working on during this time, but due to external conditions. I don’t know if it was the commission or what happened, but they didn’t allow her to fight."

Rodriguez also revealed that she is in talks to return to action as soon as possible.

"So the fight was cancelled. But don’t worry, because we are looking for a solution. So I think you are going to see me very soon. I will be on another card very fast. They are looking for an opponent and an opportunity on another card. I just wanted to say that I am sorry that you won’t see my fight tomorrow."

Check out Piera Rodriguez's comments with regard to the Cynthia Calvillo fight below: