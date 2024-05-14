The UFC sets the stage for another action-packed fight night as UFC Vegas 92: Barboza vs. Murphy hits the UFC Apex this weekend. This highly anticipated event boasts a thrilling featherweight clash between two top contenders as the main attraction.

The main event features a battle between knockout artist Edson Barboza, currently No. 12 ranked in the featherweight division, and the undefeated Lerone Murphy.

The co-main event features a welterweight clash between fan favorites Khaos Williams and Carlston Harris.

UFC Vegas 92: Main Card

The main card boasts a variety of exciting matchups across different weight classes. Here's a look at what's in store:

Main event: Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy (featherweight)

Co-main event: Carlston Harris vs. Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Themba Gorimbo (welterweight)

Vinicius Salvador vs. Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Angela Hill vs. Luana Pinheiro (strawweight)

Preliminary card:

Below are the matchups that will take place on the prelims:

Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan (lightweight)

Oumar Sy vs. Antonio Trocoli (light heavyweight)

Melissa Gatto vs. Tamires Vidal (bantamweight)

Warlley Alves vs. Abus Magomedov (middleweight)

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Piera Rodriguez (strawweight)

Heili Alateng vs. Kleydon Rodrigues (bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote (strawweight)

UFC Vegas 92: Main card start time

The UFC Vegas 92 preliminary card kicks off at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, May 18, in the United States. This translates to an 8:00 PM GMT broadcast start time for viewers in the United Kingdom.

For the main card, fight fans can expect the action to begin at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM GMT.

What time does the Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy fight start?

The main event featuring Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy is expected to see the fighters enter the octagon around 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT in the U.S., which translates to a 2:00 AM GMT start time on Sunday, May 19 for viewers in the U.K. It's important to note that these timings are estimates and could be adjusted depending on the length of the earlier fights on the card.