UFC Vegas 93: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira weigh-in results: How much do headliners weigh coming into the fight?

UFC Vegas 93 goes down tomorrow night and the weigh-in results are now in with a notable flyweight matchup being scrapped from the event outright. In the main event of the night, a meaningful battle of ranked flyweights will transpire. Alex Perez versus Tatsuro Taira pits the No. 5 contender against the No.13-ranked fighter at 125 pounds.

Perez hit the scales at the 126-pound mark, while Taira also came in at 126 pounds which means both men have made the flyweight limit for their headlining fight.

The co-headliner of this fight night will feature an intriguing bantamweight matchup but it wasn't always in that position.

Ikram Aliskerov versus Antonio Trocoli was positioned in the co-main event spot for this event. But the contest was scrapped as Aliskerov will now take on Robert Whittaker in the looming UFC Saudi Arabia headliner following Khamzat Chimaev dropping out.

The new co-main event for UFC Vegas 93 will feature Douglas Silva de Andrade taking on Miles Johns. When they hit the scales, Douglas Silva de Andrade registered at 136 pounds while Miles Johns came in at 135 pounds.

This event transpires at 7 PM Eastern time as the preliminary portion kicks off at that juncture. The main card for this UFC offering will be showcased at 10 PM Eastern time. The broadcast of the pugilistic proceedings will take place on ESPN+ as well as ESPN 2.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 93 weigh-ins

Alex Perez (126) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Miles Johns (135)

Timmy Cuamba (145) vs. Lucas Almeida (146)

Brady Hiestand (135) vs. Garrett Armfield (135.5)

Asu Almabayev (125.5) vs. Jose Johnson (126)

Josh Quinlan (169.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (170)

*Tagir Ulanbekov (129.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)

Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Nate Maness (125.5)

Carli Judice (125.5) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)

Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146)

Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)

Josefine Knutsson (114.5) vs. Julia Polastri (116)

*Ulanbekov vs.Van has been canceled for UFC Vegas 93 as a result of the weight miss

