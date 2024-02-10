Khamzat Chimaev reacts to recent clip of Israel Adesanya wrestling

Khamzat Chimaev does not seem impressed by the grappling abilities of Israel Adesanya.

A clip posted to @freak.mma on Instagram, reshared from the @stylebender IG account, showed the former decorated kickboxing champion engaging in some wrestling. Adesanya has been posting training clips as of late with some excited to potentially see him back in the cage after losing his UFC middleweight gold to Sean Strickland.

"Izzy is looking sharp ahead of his return 👀 Video: @stylebender"

In the comments section of this video, UFC middleweight fighter Chimaev commented several laughing emojis towards the display by the former UFC 185-pound champion. The comment seemingly indicates that he felt the skills shown by 'The Last Stylebender' were not to be taken seriously.

A brief look into Khamzat Chimaev's middleweight exploits

The above comment is significant because Khamzat Chimaev could very well be fighting Israel Adesanya at 185 pounds in the future. This in the context of the 13-0 pro seemingly focusing on middleweight competition for the foreseeable future. Chimaev entered the octagon and began developing notoriety for being game to compete at middleweight as well as welterweight.

The 29-year-old debuted in the UFC at middleweight with a second-round D'arce choke victory over John Phillips at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige in July 2020. Chimaev would secure a win ten days later, at welterweight no less, and returned to 185 pounds to KO Gerald Meerschaert in seventeen seconds. This took place in September 2020 and Chimaev would spend a year not competing due to residual complications from COVID-19.

The Russian native would have his next two fights after that as a 170-pounder, and then at 180-pound catchweight, securing wins over Li Jingliang, Gilbert Burns, and Kevin Holland, respectively.

Chimaev's return to middleweight came against Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 last October. The former welterweight champion took on 'Borz' on short notice, with the latter besting Usman via unanimous decision.

As of now, Chimaev is yet to have a confirmed first UFC fight for 2024.