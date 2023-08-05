UFC vet makes hilarious "high kick" suggestion as Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz inches close

The much-awaited boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is scheduled to take place tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The 10-round contest will be the Stockton native's debut in the squared circle. The bout will take place at 185 pounds.

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight, advertised as Ready 4 War, will headline a packed main card including multiple major matches. Amanda Serrano will defend her undisputed women's featherweight championship against Heather Hardy in a thrilling rematch in the co-main event.

The final face-to-face encounter between Paul and Diaz was just as intense as their previous meetings. Both fighters had been engaging in heated verbal exchanges for months, so it came as no surprise that the former UFC star attempted to intimidate 'The Problem Child' with a kick. Fortunately, former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen, who was overseeing the faceoff, intervened before the situation escalated further.

Check out the video below:

UFC lightweight veteran Jared Gordon took to Twitter and suggested that Diaz should consider throwing the high kick during tonight's boxing match:

"Nate should just throw the high kick tonight."

Check out Gordon's tweet below:

Drake placed a large wager on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight

Drake has made his stance clear by openly declaring his support for Nate Diaz.

The famous Grammy-winning rapper revealed that he firmly believes in Diaz's abilities and has even placed a significant $250,000 bet on him to win against Jake Paul. Drake shared the details of his bet through an Instagram story:

"Jake is a dog, but I can never bet against a Diaz brother. That's just how I was raised."

If the rapper's wager is accurate, he stands to win a staggering $1,000,000 payout. However, many fight fans are concerned by Drake's role in betting on Diaz. Drake is notorious for his extravagant sports gambling habits, and there is a common notion that he brings ill luck to players he openly supports, famously known as the 'Drake Curse.'