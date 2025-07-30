UFC vet sounds off on Ilia Topuria for dismissing potential Arman Tsarukyan fight: "We're getting a little carried away"

UFC icon Paul Felder recently shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria dismissing a potential Arman Tsarukyan fight. Felder pointed out that Tsarukyan was the #1 contender in the lightweight division and slammed champions who refuse to fight top-ranked contenders.During a recent interview with the NELK Boys, Topuria claimed that he'd rather vacate the lightweight title than give Tsarukyan a championship shot. Topuria also trolled 'Ahalkalakets' for pulling out of his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 in January.In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping, Felder shared his thoughts on Topuria's consistent refusal to fight Tsarukyan. Slamming the Georgian-Spanish fighter, he said:&quot;I mean, the guy’s the number one contender. To say that you would rather relinquish the belt than fight him is - come on, man, we’re getting a little carried away... In this generation of fighters, when they get to the top position, they are so willing to jump around weight classes and try to deny fighting guys.&quot;He continued:&quot;It’s not how it f****** works... If you’re the best and he’s not on your level and all this kind of stuff, then prove it. Just go out there and prove it.&quot;Islam Makhachev's coach on potential Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan fightIslam Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, recently weighed in on a potential Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight. The veteran MMA coach claimed that Tsarukyan would be Topuria's toughest test due to the former's ground game.In an interview with Submission Radio, Mendez broke down why Tsarukyan could push Topuria to his limits and said:&quot;Arman Tsarukyan would be the one to give him the most problems because Arman's not going to stand with him. Arman's gonna make it a grappling war. Can Ilia survive the continuous ground attack that Arman's gonna put on him? That would be the test... Look at what he did to Charles. Charles came for a takedown, he freaking switched it on him midair.&quot;