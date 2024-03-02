UFC veteran accuses Diddy of running "Epstein-style blackmail operation" following social media feud with Andrew Tate

UFC veteran Jake Shields reacted to the accusations brought upon American rapper Sean Combs, also known as P Diddy.

Between 2010 and 2014, Shields fought under the UFC banner and established a promotional record of 4-3 (one no-contest). Following a first-round knockout loss in 2018, the California native retired from professional MMA, with his last fight being against Ray Cooper III at PFL 2018 #10.

Since then, Shields has continued training and competing in high-level submission grappling matches. Meanwhile, the 45-year-old has gained a massive following on X by debating and reacting to worldwide controversial topics.

Shields recently had an online feud with Andrew Tate, bringing more attention to his social media platforms. The UFC veteran and Tate have had frequent interactions on X, with several becoming heated due to their differing opinions.

Earlier this week, Shields had this to say on X about Combs, an American rapper accused of many horrifying crimes, including sex trafficking:

“So it seems P Diddy was running an Epstein style blackmail operation with the help of Clive Davis I think we have reached a point where I know longer need to tell you which religion Clive belongs to”

UFC veteran Jake Shields is confused why ‘rich and famous’ people are h*mosexual

Jake Shields has a mixed reputation throughout the social media universe. Some people support him for covering sensitive topics, while others question his morals based on controversial opinions.

Following the previously mentioned P Diddy X post, one fan took to the comment section and had this to say:

“Yeah I used to know strippers in LA who’d get paid to go to their parties and they’d say that all the dudes would just bang each other and show no interest in the women. I’ve known all these rappers are all h*mos for a while. And they’re all owned by J’s. Good to see ur coming out. People would say I’m secretly the gay one for just informing people of this.”

Shields responded by saying:

“I couldn’t imagine getting rich and famous just to bang dudes”

Shields might not be everybody’s favorite person on social media. With that said,

the former UFC fighter must be doing something right, as he’s generated over 600,000 followers on X and 100,000 on Instagram.

